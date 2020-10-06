Josephine Guerin

Josephine M. Guerin, 95
Auburn - Josephine M. (Golinski) Guerin, 95, of Auburn and formerly of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in UMASS – Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester. Her husband of 46 years, George R. Guerin, died in 1995. A daughter, Carol A. Stone, died in 2006.
Josephine is survived by her children Paula M. Guerin – Howard and her husband Rick of Charlton, MA, William G. Guerin and his wife Susan of Stow, MA, and Robert R. Guerin and his wife Diane of Narragansett, RI, and formerly of Groton, MA; eight grandchildren, Jason Stone, Jill Greene and her husband Michael Greene, Thomas Guerin, Joseph Guerin, Maria Guerin, Julie Guerin and her partner Jason Broadstone, LeeAnn Guerin and Daniel Guerin; three great-grandchildren, Taya, Jenna and James; a step great-granddaughter, Jaelynn; a brother, Joseph Golinski of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and a brother, Victoria Golinski, Frances Chrostowski and John Golinski. Josephine was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Danko) Golinski, and lived most of her life in Worcester before moving to Auburn over twenty years ago.
Josephine was a 1947 graduate of Worcester State Teacher's College where she also played basketball. She was an elementary school teacher with the Auburn school system before devoting herself to raising and caring for her family with her late husband. Josephine enjoyed dancing to the polka and other music, sewing, crocheting, reading and cooking (especially kapusta for her husband! ). Most of all she loved being with her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church of Worcester and prior to that St. Joseph's Church of Auburn.
The funeral will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com
. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Current guidelines for capacity, facemasks and distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
. www.worcesterfuneral.com