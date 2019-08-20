|
|
Josephine H. Ide, 86
CHARLTON - Josephine H. (Porter) Ide, 86, a lifetime resident of Charlton, died peacefully on Saturday August 17 at Fieldstone of the Overlook. She was the wife of the late Eugene H. Ide, her loving husband of 63 years.
She leaves 10 children: Brenda Allen and her longtime partner Jim Lawrence of Charlton, April Laughlin and her husband Ed of Port St. Lucie, FL, Eugene Ide Jr, and his wife Brigid of San Francisco, Christine McTigue and her husband David of Charlton, Steven Ide and his wife Marilyn of Dudley, Jeffery Ide and his longtime partner Marcy Meinsma of Webster, Michael Ide and his wife Tena of Sterling, CT, Jodi Sawyer and her husband Paul of W. Brookfield, Roxann Tetreau and her husband James of Dudley, and David Ide and his wife Jamie of Daphne, AL, 25 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves a beloved brother in law Kenneth and his wife Frances Ide of Southwick, MA. She was predeceased by a brother Alexander Porter and two sisters Edna Ide and Rosemary Saad.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton.
She was a skilled quilter and donated many of her quilts throughout the years. She was known affectionately as "Mimi" and "Ma Ide" by many, and her home was always open and welcoming to her family and friends. Besides raising her own children, she provided childcare for other families, creating loving bonds throughout her lifetime. She loved gardening, baking pies and was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fieldstone for their loving and compassionate care.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday August 23rd at 10AM at St. Joseph's Church, Charlton. Burial will follow at West Ridge Cemetery in Charlton. At Josephine's request, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is directing the arrangements.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019