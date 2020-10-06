Josephine "Bobbin" LancianiLeominster - Josephine "Bobbin" Lanciani (née Hiscox, Blood) died peacefully at home on October 1, 2020.Jo will be most remembered for her sense of humor used to unite family and friends, her tenacity, her courage, and her love of music. Her kind and patient approach to life will be remembered by all. One of her final wishes was for her family to "Always stay close and interested in each other."Jo was the daughter of the late Warren and Florence Hiscox and brother of the late Gordon Nightingale. She was born in Saugus, MA and grew up in Charlton, MA, graduating from Charlton High School in 1952. She treasured many special memories of working in her family's snack bar, "Bobbin's," (established in the current location of Ronnie's Seafood, Charlton). Jo earned her Associates Degree in secretarial studies from Becker Junior College in 1958.Being a strong woman of faith, Jo enjoyed the fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Paxton, MA. She also served on the Board of Registrars in Paxton. She was employed by GMAC and Anna Maria College where she worked in the Treasurer's office but if asked, Jo would say being a wife, mother, and "Grammy Jo" to 25 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren was her greatest joy.Being incredibly lucky to have found love twice in her life, Jo is predeceased by her first husband, Robert Blood, who passed in 1973. They made their home and raised their children in Paxton and both are survived by: Curt Blood and his wife, Louise; Paul Blood and his wife, Janet; Lynn Blood; and Brian Blood and his wife, Michelle.Upon marrying her second husband, Curtis Lanciani, Jo set up home in Littleton, MA and enjoyed 32 wonderful years together before his death in 2016. She leaves her stepchildren: Curtis Lanciani, Jr. and his wife, Susan; Robert "Duffy" Lanciani and his wife, Mary; Cindy Walter; the late Betsy Jameson; Frank Lanciani; Heidi Wheeler and her husband, Emerson; Wendy Brown and her husband, Alan; Mary "Penny" Jefferson; and John Lanciani.Jo enjoyed many happy years traveling the U.S. and Canada with Curt whether it was an annual month long stay in Myrtle Beach or at their condo in RI or stopping in to visit family and friends across the country. Mystery rides with the Golden Girls or family, often involving a trip to Dairy Queen, were always a fun adventure.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the healthcare workers and entire staff at Sunrise Senior Assisted Living in Leominster, MA where she spent her final years.Arrangements under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral Home & Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. A private service will be held in her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston MA 02115Have courage and be kind.