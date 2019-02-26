|
Josephine Rakoc, 93
SPENCER - Josephine Rakoc, 93, of Spencer, formerly of Millbury, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital. Her husband, Francis Rakoc died in 2013. She is survived by her son, Richard Rakoc and his wife Mary, sisters, Lola Osuch of Warsaw, Poland and Czesia Dorodnych of Bialorus. She is predeceased by her siblings, Olek Kwaczonek, Jozef Kwaczonek and Mania Kwaczonek . She was born in Baltromiejowce, Poland, a daughter of Piotr and Konstancia Kwaczonek.
Mrs. Rakoc immigrated to England in 1946 and in 1959 moved to the United States with her husband and son. She worked as a seamstress for Jackson Sportswear Company and later Worcester Coat Company retiring in 1983. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
The impact of the second world war on her and her family was a constant reminder to her of life's tribulations. All five of Josephine's siblings, were dispersed to various corners of Eastern Europe and Russia, Her parents never survived the war. She was only able to have physical contact with her younger brother Jozef in England after the war. Having her family completely torn apart by the war left an indelible mark on her psyche. Today they would call it PTSD, but then it was just called bad dreams and memories. Josephine was strong in her desire to build a life with grace and dignity. She exhibited that strength to her last breath.
The funeral will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 with a Mass at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa, 34 Ward St., Worcester, MA 01610. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019