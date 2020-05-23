Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Josephine Rivers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto Church
33 Massasoit Road
Worcester, MA
View Map
Josephine Rivers

Josephine Rivers, 79

Worcester - Josephine (Groccia) Rivers, 79, of Worcester, passed away in her home, surrounded by loving family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, three days from celebrating her eightieth birthday.

Josephine is survived by her loving family including, two daughters Susan Lier and her husband Stephen of Auburn, and Maria Solitro and her husband Pasquale in Texas; two sons, Michael Rivers and his wife Kathy of Worcester, and Ronald Rivers and his wife Stephanie of Southbridge; three sisters, Nancy Algieri and Santa "Sandy" Bottis both of Worcester, and Frances Rand of New Bedford; fourteen grandchildren; a great granddaughter, Olivia; many nieces and nephews. Josie was born in Acri, Cosenza, Italy daughter of the late, Luigi and Lucia (Bonofiglio) Groccia. She moved to Worcester in 1955 and graduated from Worcester Public Schools.

Josephine worked for over thirty-five years as a stitcher, with Worcester Coverall, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the Beato Anglo D'Acri Society. She dedicated her life to her family, showering them with love and a comfortable home. She was filled with joy at the birth of her great granddaughter, Olivia.

There are no calling hours. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Due to current restrictions regarding gathering in churches… social distancing and face masks will be mandatory to enter the church.

Entombment will be done privately at Saint John's Mausoleum, Worcester

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 25, 2020
