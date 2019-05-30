|
Josephine M. (Ferrante) Veneziano, 92
Milford, MA - Mrs. Josephine M. "Tootsie" (Ferrante) Veneziano, 92, of Milford MA died Tuesday (May 28, 2019) at Countryside Healthcare of Milford. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Veneziano, who died in 1992.
She was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Gaetano and the late Rose (Testa) Ferrante and had lived here all her life. She graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1944.
She was the devoted mother of Donna Veneziano of Milford MA, Robert Veneziano and his partner Paula Trombetta of Taunton MA and Ann Veneziano-Korzec of Sturbridge MA. She shared a special bond with her late son-in-law, Richard Korzec. She also leaves her brother Frank Ferrante and his wife Irene of Milford MA.
She was also a loving grandmother & great grandmother.
Her funeral will be held Monday (June 3rd) at 9:30am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Sunday (June 2nd) from 4pm to 7pm. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA or to The Human Services Fund, c/o Sacred Heart Rectory, 5 East Main Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2019