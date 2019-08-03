|
Joshua A. Armendo, 32
Worcester - Joshua A. Armendo aka Yoshi, 32, of Worcester, left this earth unexpectedly, senselessly and way too soon on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 eight days after celebrating his 32nd birthday.
Josh is survived by his family including his mother Christine (Turgeon) Warren and her husband Bob Warren; his father, Matthew J. Armendo and his wife Michelle (Russell) Armendo; his beloved sister Alysha Scott and her husband Corey Scott; four brothers, Zachary Armendo, Matteo Armendo , and Brice Warren, all of Auburn and Roger Baker and his wife Karlene Baker of Webster; nephews Quinn Scott, Aiden Baker, Justice Rosario and niece Faith Rosario; his maternal grandmother, Theresa (Prunier) Turgeon, with whom he lived; his paternal grandparents, Matthew J. Armendo and Patricia (Zona) Armendo of Worcester; his cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He also leaves behind his green Honda Civic Coupe, which was his prized possession. Many people joked and gave him a hard time about it because it needed so much work...it sat for years without running and missing parts, but he was determined
for it to be "the first car he ever completely built". He received many offers over the years to sell it...but he wouldn't dream of it.
The day Josh was born at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, he was welcomed by an army of friends and family and he had many visitors before he even came home. When his sister Alysha was born he immediately became her protector. He played baseball starting at the age of 5 and played for several years at Tom Ash. He graduated from Bay Path Regional High School where he studied cabinet making and continued to play baseball. He worked as a mechanic for Automax Preowned in Framingham for several years, a job he loved. He previously worked at Entwistle's Garage in Leicester, Gibson's Trucking in Worcester and Hardwood Artisans in Whitinsville. Working on cars was his true passion and he surrounded himself with friends who shared that with him. Josh loved to go to his dad's and fix cars with his little brothers and tinkering on his boat. Josh was the guy you called when you broke down and needed help and he
would drop whatever he was doing to come to the rescue. Even on vacation he packed some tools "just in case someone broke down". Listening to and sharing music with others was a huge part of his life and he would always find a way to be the DJ and know just the right songs to play. He was an old soul. Josh loved fishing and was in his glory when he was able to go out on the boat or fish from the shore, especially with his uncles and friends. He was also a great cook and could make anything and loved sharing that with everyone. There were many gatherings with the guys on Orient St. with a much too big fire, music playing, cooking on the grill and horseshoes. On family vacation he was cooking seafood and teaching his younger cousins how to properly cook crab "it has to boil for 8 minutes exactly". He was so happy! Josh was great with kids and they all gravitated to him and looked up to him. He longed to be a father himself and he would have been amazing if he wasn't taken from us so soon. His sister Alysha wrote the following,
He could always make me laugh (even when I didn't want to). He loved to laugh, and make other people laugh, and did so often. There was such a lightness about him because of it. He was a rare person. So special.
Josh was a helper. And his life, a beautiful example and reminder
to us all, that you don't need much to give a lot - just two hands, and a kind heart.
This is a tragic loss for so many and his family is praying that our loss will be a wake up call to other's about the danger's of drugs, even just once and your gone. One life to save a life. Josh was a dreamer and loved Garth Brooks, so here is a song that sends a message to all of us who loved him...
You know a dream is like a river, Ever changin' as it flows, And a dreamer's just a vessel, That must follow where it goes
Trying to learn from what's behind you, And never knowing what's in store, Makes each day a constant battle
Just to stay between the shores..and I will sail my vessel
'Til the river runs dry, Like a bird upon the wind, These waters are my sky, I'll never reach my destination
If I never try, So I will sail my vessel
'Til the river runs dry, Too many times we stand aside And let the waters slip away, 'Til what we put off 'til tomorrow
Has now become today, So don't you sit upon the shoreline
And say your satisfied, Choose to chance the rapids
And dare to dance the tide...yes
I will sail my vessel, 'Til the river runs dry, Like a bird upon the wind, These waters are my sky, I'll never reach my destination
If I never try, So I will sail my vessel
'Til the river runs dry, There's bound to be rough waters, And I know I'll take some falls
But with the good Lord as my captain, I can make it through them all...yes, I will sail my vessel,
'Til the river runs dry, Like a bird upon the wind, These waters are my sky, I'll never reach my destination
If I never try, So I will sail my vessel 'Til the river runs dry, Yes, I will sail my vessel
'til the river runs dry, 'Til the river runs dry
Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. Holy Family Church, 35 Hamilton Street, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to HMEA Autism Resource Central, 712 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605.
There is an online register for messages and condolences
