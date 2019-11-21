|
Joshua I. Calcano, 54
WORCESTER - Joshua I. Calcano of Worcester passed away on his 54th birthday, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at UMass Medical Center. He was born in the Dominican Republic, the son of the late Ramon A. and Luz P. (Matos) Calcano. Joshua and his family immigrated to New York City in 1973, where he lived the majority of his life. Joshua was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in New York City, and he briefly continued his studies at John J. College of Criminal Justice.
From a young age, Mr. Calcano was always a high energy person who loved to socialize and be the center of attention. Joshua will be remembered for his charisma and storytelling. He loved to entertain guests at his home and share stories of his mischievous adventures as a young man. Most importantly, Joshua will always be remembered for his generosity and eagerness to help others.
He leaves his wife of 30 years, Elisabel E. (Infante) Calcano; his three children, Josiel Calcano of New York, Liz Calcano of Boston and Lisbeth Calcano of Worcester; three siblings, Salvador Peguero, Ivelisse Amador both of Worcester and Kaisa Acosta of West Boylston; a granddaughter, Madison Ortt; and many nieces and nephews.
A period of calling hours will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25th at 10 am in Worcester Central Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, 886 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019