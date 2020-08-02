Joshua Christian, 44Dudley - Joshua Christian, 44, of Dudley died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Baystate Health of Springfield, MA. Joshua was born February 11, 1976 in Southbridge, MA. He is the son of the late Robert Christian and Linda (Jacobs) Kondratowicz.He is survived by his mom Linda (Jacobs) Christian Kondratowicz and her husband Michael "Gus" Kondratowicz of Dudley one son: Michael Christian of Southbridge and his mother Elizabeth Lemanski; two sisters: Mandy Christian of Webster and step sister Angelina Martin of NC; two brothers: Robert Christian Jr. of Webster and step brother Ian Kondratowicz of Thompson, CT; several nieces and nephews and many friends.Josh worked in the maintenance department at Mace Polymers in Dudley and a laborer at ERC company. He enjoyed working part time with some life long friends. Josh loved fishing especially at the old paper mill in West Dudley.Calling hours will be Monday, August 3 from 4-7 pm at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, CDC GUIDELINES WILL BE IN PLACEA memorial service will be held at a Time to be Announced at First Congregational Church Of Dudley, 135 Center Rd., Dudley. burial will follow as Josh will be laid to rest with his dad in Corbin Cemetery. Josh's online guest book and update of time of service ( end of the month) will be posted at