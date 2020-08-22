1/1
Joshua Christian
Joshua Christian, 44

Dudley - Joshua Christian, 44, of Dudley died Friday, July 31, 2020 at Baystate Health of Springfield, MA. Joshua was born February 11, 1976 in Southbridge, MA. He is the son of the late Robert Christian and Linda (Jacobs) Kondratowicz.

He is survived by his mom Linda (Jacobs) Christian Kondratowicz and her husband Michael "Gus" Kondratowicz of Dudley one son: Michael Christian of Southbridge and his mother Elizabeth Lemanski; two sisters: Mandy Christian of Webster and step sister Angelina Martin of NC; two brothers: Robert Christian Jr. of Webster and step brother Ian Kondratowicz of Thompson, CT; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Josh worked in the maintenance department at Mace Polymers in Dudley and a laborer at ERC company. He enjoyed working part time with some life long friends. Josh loved fishing especially at the old paper mill in West Dudley.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 29 at 11 AM in the First Congregational Church Of Dudley, 135 Center Rd., Dudley. burial will follow as Josh will be laid to rest with his dad in Corbin Cemetery.Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue is directing arrangements. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN CHURCH.

www.bartelfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
