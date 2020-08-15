Joshua Croteau

Joshua J. Croteau, 43Worcester - Joshua J. Croteau, 43, of Worcester passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 after a long battle with addiction.He leaves his mother, Donna L. Connor, his cousin Kristen with whom he had a special bond. He also leaves, uncles, aunts and other cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Timothy Connor who passed away in 2017. Joshua was raised in Worcester by his mother Donna and his beloved grandmother Louise Lavallie. Louise passed away in 2016. Joshua graduated from North High School.Services for Joshua will be private for family and friends. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Contributions in Joshua's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St, Worcester, Ma, 01606. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street has care of the service arrangements.