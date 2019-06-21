Home

Joshua J. Doyle, 36

Spencer - Joshua J. Doyle, 36, of Spencer passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester where he lost his battle against addiction.

He was born in 1983 in Worcester, the son of Jack and Elaine H. (Gallagher) Doyle of Plymouth.

Joshua was a graduate of Northbridge High School and loved animals.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Emily, of Florida; three brothers, John J. Doyle III and his wife Crystal of Whitinsville, Jeffrey J. Doyle and his wife Erin, of Rockdale, and Jeremy J. Doyle of Bellingham; a sister, Deborah E. Doyle of Florida; a niece Samantha, nephews Jeffrey and Zac and aunts.

Funeral services are private. Memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 23, 2019
