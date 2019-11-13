|
|
Joshua P. Kozaczka, 31
Oxford, MA - Joshua Peter Kozaczka, 31, of Oxford passed away on Tuesday November 12, 2019 after a long battle with addiction. He leaves his father and mother, Stanley and Sophie (Burzynski) Kozaczka of Worcester, his sisters and brother, Lisa Hicks of Holden; Anna Kozaczka of Natick; Michelle Kelly of Sutton; Chris Kozaczka of Sutton; Jessica Britnell of Sutton and Sarah Kucala of Natick, twelve nephews and nieces, aunts, uncle, and twenty-four cousins. Joshua was born and raised in Worcester and attended University Park Campus School and Worcester State University.
Joshua was a sensitive and gentle soul who loved his family, friends and dog, Callie. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed basketball, listening to music and working out avidly. He had a big heart and loved spending time with his family, especially his father with whom he shared a special connection. Joshua knew how deeply his family loved him and that we never gave up hope, especially his devoted mother who tirelessly supported him every step of the way. We had great empathy for the way he fought his illness. There was no shame. We are grateful that we were able to spend the last few months with him.
The funeral will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., Worcester with a Mass at 9:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday November 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to Net of Compassion.org. He would be honored that we are helping others who shared the same struggles. The family also asks that you educate yourself and others about addiction and mental illness. Nobody asks or wants to be an addict. Help stop the shame and stigma of addiction and mental illness. Our son, brother and uncle, like all the others suffering from this disease, Joshua was so much more than his addiction.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019