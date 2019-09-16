Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
1926 - 2019
Joshua O'Neal Obituary
Joshua C. O'Neal, 92

December 10, 1926 -

September 11, 2019

WORCESTER - Joshua C. O'Neal, 92, of Worcester died at the Odd Fellows Home of Massachusetts on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

Born in Leechville, NC, he attended schools in this community. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II. In the early 1960's he came to Worcester, MA and he started working in 1968 for Chess King as a Security Guard until the mid 1980's. Mr. O'Neal continued working as a Security Guard in Worcester, MA until his retirement in the late 1990's.

He liked to play pool, enjoyed boxing and he liked spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by his sons, James Karcher, Lamont Berry and Troy Neely; by his daughter, Johnnieann Wyne and a late son, Joshua Clarence O'Neal Jr. and he is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling Hours will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm and the Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:30 am at Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors, 838 Main Street, Worcester, MA. Interment will follow at the Mass Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Worcester, 65 Tainter Street, Worcester, MA 01610.

To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
