Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas Episcopal Church
35 School St
Auburn, MA
View Map
Joshua Washburn Obituary
Joshua M Washburn

Auburn - Joshua M. Washburn 19, peacefully journeyed to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Joshua leaves behind his parents Jody Grigarauskas, James and Eve Washburn. His siblings Jacob, Jared, Jenny Washburn, Greg and Alysha Lauzon and his little nugget, his nephew Chase. He leaves his wife Brianna Caplette

Joshua was loved and will be missed by his large loving village of grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

There are no calling hours and burial will be private.

A celebration of life will be held at St Thomas Episcopal Church 35 School St Auburn Mass on Saturday, June 22, 2019 @ 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Joshua to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

60 Walnut St # 102, Wellesley, MA 02481

Please give your children an extra hug everyday
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 28, 2019
