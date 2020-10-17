Jospeh Lulu

Joseph R. Lulu, 85Sutton - Joseph R. Lulu, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.Joe leaves his wife of 61 years, Carol A. (Hackett) Lulu; Five children, Joseph R. Lulu Jr., Debra McGrath, Lisa Larosee, Michael Lulu, Tammy Anyon and her husband Terrance; Ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; A brother Robert Lulu; Two sisters Eleanor Wood and Frances Chunis; and his many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter Mary Francis Lulu and his sister Arlene Klazer.Joe loved working in his many gardens, bird watching, fishing, and hunting. He worked for New England Telephone and then Verizon for over 40 years. Joe was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark's Church.Family and friends will honor and remember Joe's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road, Sutton, MA 01590. Burial will be private. Current social guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church or the donor's choice. Please visit Joe's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared: