Joy E. (Stein) Grouf, 91

SPENCER - Joy E. (Stein) Grouf, 91, of Spencer, died peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 6th 2020 in her home with her family by her side.

Married for 62 years her husband Paul E. Grouf died in 2011. She leaves her son Paul G. Grouf and his wife Sherry of Spencer, two grandchildren Matthew P. Grouf and his wife Kerri of Hubbardston and Jaime L. Day and her husband Andrew of Medway, two great grandchildren Rhys & Callum Day.

She is predeceased by her son, Jack Grouf, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War in 1970 and her brother George Stein.

Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Jack and Helen Stein. Joy resided in College Point and East Northport N.Y., Newark Delaware and Spencer Ma.

Joy bred and showed her champion "Dancer Poodles" all along the east coast winning numerous awards even at the Westminster Kennel Club. Joy was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished her family. Forever in our hearts, Joy's presence and love will be missed.

Private graveside services will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA, 01515. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
