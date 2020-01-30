|
Joyce E. Anderson, 83
Rutland - Joyce E. (Forget) Anderson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after an illness. She was born in Holden, the daughter of the late Roland J. and Irene A. (Guertin) Forget and had lived in Rutland before moving to Notre Dame Community last year.
She leaves her loving husband of 66 years, Paul B. Anderson, Jr.; her son, Kevin P. Anderson and his wife, Mary Jeanne of Spencer; her daughters, Kristine J. Rhodes and her husband, Daniel of Virginia Beach, VA and Kimberly I. Gamblin and her husband, Norman of Princeton; six grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Andrew, Jamie, Courtney, and Jillian; two great-grandchildren, Francis and Jameson; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved step-mother, Hilda (Mackie) Forget, who raised Joyce like her own daughter, and her brother, Ronald Forget.
Joyce attended Holden High School and graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College with an Associate's degree in Community Mental Health. She had a passion for empowering children and adults with disabilities and significant challenges and devoted her career to helping others. She worked for the Seven Hills Foundation for several years before retiring. Previously, she worked at Devereux Schools in Rutland and the Rutland Rehabilitation Center. Joyce was a member of St. Patrick's Church and she once owned her own arts and craft business in Holden. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, arts and crafts and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and school functions.
Funeral services for Joyce will be held on Monday, February 3rd with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main Street, Rutland.
Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 258 Main Street, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020