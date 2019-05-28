|
|
Joyce H. Buteyn
UXBRIDGE - Joyce H. (Nydam) Buteyn, 86, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. May 25, 2019 in Care One, Millbury. She was the wife of the late Adrian D. "Ade" Buteyn who died in 2017.
Mrs. Buteyn was born September 23, 1932 in Uxbridge, the daughter of the late George and Marjorie (LaFleur) Nydam. She grew up on Grand View Dairy Farm in Uxbridge and attended Whitinsville Christian School. She was also a graduate of Uxbridge High School and Becker Jr. College. Except for a brief period of time spent in Wisconsin following marriage, she was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge and a member of Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church.
While in Wisconsin, Joyce worked as a nurse's aide at the Waupun Hospital. Upon returning from WI, Joyce was employed at Whitin Machine Works for a couple years. During the years that she was a full-time homemaker, she also worked part-time as a legal secretary and during the 70's as a nurse's aide at the former Whitinsville Hospital.
The true joys of Joyce's life were faith and family. She loved spending time with family and hosting family gatherings. Her love for her entire family was evident in the joy she had when conversing with and about family. She enjoyed time spent in the kitchen cooking and baking. She would time the arrival of the hummingbirds each spring and loved caring for them and her flowers. She was also a dog lover and enjoyed spending time with her dogs.
Joyce is survived by two sons, David A. and his wife Jane Buteyn of Houghton, NY and John N. and his wife Marianna Buteyn of Uxbridge; two daughters, Mary J. Buteyn and her husband Barry Hosmer of Portland, ME and Deborah B. and her husband Philip Lamplough of Stow; a brother James and his wife Jean Nydam; a sister Nellie DeVries; and a sister-in-law Gladys Nydam all of Uxbridge; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Friday May 31, 2019 from 9:30 – 11 AM in the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross St., Whitinsville prior to the funeral service at 11 AM in the church.
Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Linwood Ave., Whitinsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019