Joyce V. (Johnson) Gagnon
SHREWSBURY - Joyce V. Gagnon nèe Johnson, 79, affectionately known as "Aunt Sam", passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born in Marlborough and raised in Northborough, one of six children to the late Carl R. and Beatrice (Wadsworth) Johnson, Jr. Joyce is survived by her eight nieces, four nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee F. Gagnon, her three sisters, Karen, Barbara, Kristie and two brothers, Carl Johnson III and Bruce.
For 38 years Joyce worked as an administrative assistant at Raytheon Corporation. She had a loving heart and was supportive towards multiple charitable organizations. Joyce was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls of Marlborough and was a Past Worthy Advisor.
Aunt Sam enjoyed gardening and was the ultimate bargain hunter. Her home away from home was the log cabin which she and Lee built in York, Maine; a special place where she leaves many great memories and friends.
A time of visitation will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A graveside committal service will follow at 12 p.m. at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough, with Reverend John Link officiating.
Joyce's family respectfully encourages donations in her memory be made to VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019