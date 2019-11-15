Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Howard Street Cemetery
Howard Street,
Northborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gagnon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Gagnon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Gagnon Obituary
Joyce V. (Johnson) Gagnon

SHREWSBURY - Joyce V. Gagnon nèe Johnson, 79, affectionately known as "Aunt Sam", passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, after a period of declining health. Joyce was born in Marlborough and raised in Northborough, one of six children to the late Carl R. and Beatrice (Wadsworth) Johnson, Jr. Joyce is survived by her eight nieces, four nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee F. Gagnon, her three sisters, Karen, Barbara, Kristie and two brothers, Carl Johnson III and Bruce.

For 38 years Joyce worked as an administrative assistant at Raytheon Corporation. She had a loving heart and was supportive towards multiple charitable organizations. Joyce was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls of Marlborough and was a Past Worthy Advisor.

Aunt Sam enjoyed gardening and was the ultimate bargain hunter. Her home away from home was the log cabin which she and Lee built in York, Maine; a special place where she leaves many great memories and friends.

A time of visitation will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A graveside committal service will follow at 12 p.m. at Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough, with Reverend John Link officiating.

Joyce's family respectfully encourages donations in her memory be made to VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -