Joyce M. Grill
Worcester - Joyce Grill passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice House. Predeceased by her brother Richard, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena Karwiel.
Born and raised in Worcester, she graduated from St Mary's High School in 1967 and then spent the next 2 years studying liberal arts at Worcester Junior College. She worked several jobs but her favorite was managing Charlton Country Store for 9 years.
Joyce will be dearly missed by her loving brother J. Robert Karwiel and wife/friend Dawn, her dedicated son/caretaker and best friend Jeffrey and granddaughter Lexi. She also leaves behind sister in law Mary Karwiel, her 2 nephews Ritchie and Scott, cousins Janet, Cheryl, Karen, George, Franny, Carol and many friends.
Before her degenerative and debilitating conditions finally sidelined her, Joyce was always on the go. She loved loading up the car and heading to the Hubbardston Flea Market for the weekend or taking off with Lena to the casino for "just a little bit". She was the best mom a kid could ask for and definitely the best cook on the planet.
There are no services planned at this time and donations can be made to the in Joyce's name.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2019