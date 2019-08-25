|
Joyce M. Hooyman (Curving), 74
HOLLAND - Joyce M. Hooyman (Curving), 74, passed away on Sat. August 24, 2019 after a valiant fight with endometrial cancer, with her loving family at her side. She rejoins her husband Charles A. "Chuck" Curving Jr., who passed in 2007.
She is survived by 4 sons, Douglas Curving of Northbridge, David Curving and his wife Priscilla of Oxford, Jason Curving and his partner Heather Westbury of Holland, who were also her devoted caretakers, and Cindy Kennedy of Sturbridge; 10 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; 2 siblings, Dorothy Hagedoorn and her husband Harold of FL, and Alfred Hooyman and his wife Mary of Castle Rock, CO, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and dear friends.
Born in Passaic, NJ on March 1, 1945 Joyce was the second child of the late Alfred and Helen (DeVries) Hooyman and grew up in Clifton, NJ. Joyce graduated Clifton High School Class of 1962, and continued her education and studied nursing at Monmouth University as well as Jersey Shore Medical Center. She there earned a degree as an R.N., and moved from New Jersey to Whitinsville in 1977, where her and Chuck continued to raise their children. Joyce's call and gift of a servant's heart not only led her to a long career as a Nurse, it also led her to be a missionary, bringing her to many places to spread God's Word and love, included trips to Africa, Romania, China and Haiti. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through the last 20 months of chemotherapy and treatment. Yet even through her own struggle with cancer, Joyce's steadfast faith, strength, peaceful, gentle nature and servant's heart led her to reach out to other affected by cancer.
Joyce had a true appreciation for the outdoors and was in awe of the beauty of God's creations. She was well known and respected in her community for being a very caring and compassionate person; putting other's needs above her own. She possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her servant's heart, constant smiling and laughter will never be forgotten. Joyce cared for her family and friends through delicious baked goods, sewing, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She was the heart of the Curving family; Joyce shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example through various charismatic prayer groups, church activities and woman's fellowship – Woman's Aglow. With a real zest for life, Joyce enjoyed dancing, reading, praying, creating and helping others.
Joyce's Celebration of life Service will be held at Jackman Funeral home, 12 Spring Street, Whitinsville on Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 at 11AM. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held on Weds. Aug. 28 from 5-7 and on Thurs. from 10 – 11 AM. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the: Holland Church, 11 Sturbridge Road, Holland, MA, 01521. To leave a condolence message please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019