Joyce A. Kozlowski, 85
Boylston - Joyce A. (Clarkson) Kozlowski, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Blair House of Worcester following a bout with Covid-19. She leaves her husband of 65 years Stanley Kozlowski; 3 daughters- Ann F. Coolidge of Bourne, Karen A. White of Boylston, and Dina C. Zannotti of Worcester and one son-Thomas Kozlowski of Rochester; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a sister Carole M. Ryan of CA; and 5 nieces and 3 nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Daniel Sheehan, a grandson Sean Kozlowski, and a sister-in-law Darlene Angellini.
"Joycie", as she was affectionately known, was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Thomas Clarkson and Mildred (Guinee) Sheehan. She was employed and retired from Paul Revere Life Insurance, and dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Stanley, her sister Carole, and brother-in-law Eddie Ryan to Mexico; Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. After retirement, she spent most of her time at the Worcester Surfcasting Club in Bourne, along the Cape Cod canal with her husband.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Activities Department at the Blair House, 116 Houghton St., Worcester, MA 01604 . For directions or t to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020