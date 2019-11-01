|
Joyce (Whitehead) McEachern, 91
PAXTON - Joyce (Whitehead) McEachern, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Knollwood Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Arthur H. and Marion A. (Waldron) Whitehead and had lived in Paxton, South Yarmouth and Orlando, FL before moving back to Worcester in 2014.
Her loving husband of 49 years, Robert W. McEachern, passed away in 1999. She leaves her daughter, JoAnn Silvestris-Caforio of Worcester; her son, James R. McEachern and his wife, Kristine of Shrewsbury; four grandchildren, Julie Silvestris and her partner, Brian LaFortune, Gregory McEachern and Kate, Jeffrey Silvestris, Keith McEachern and Caitlin; five great-grandchildren, Ashlan, Sloane, Andrew, Ryan and Maren.
Joyce was a graduate from the Memorial Hospital School of nursing. She lived in Paxton and worked 20 years as the Paxton Center School nurse. They moved to the cape in 1979. She worked for the Barnstable County as a school nurse. She retired while working at Yarmouth Internest after 50 years working as a nurse.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6th at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019