Joyce M. Roy, 80
AUBURN - Joyce M. (Cusson) Roy, 80, lifelong Auburn resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21, 2020 at her home of over fifty years, with her loving family by her side. Her beloved husband, the late Paul G. Roy, predeceased her in 1996.
Born in Worcester, raised and educated in Auburn, Joyce was one of three children born to the late Rene and Bertha (LaBarge) Cusson. She graduated from Auburn High School, prior to working for their School Lunch Program for almost fifteen years. Joyce then began working as a housekeeper for College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, from which she retired at the age of 72.
In her free time, Joyce enjoyed puzzles, reading, dancing, and Country Western music. She also was an avid collector of baseball caps. Above all, Joyce cherished her family and all the good times they shared.
She leaves behind a daughter, Doreen J. Boulay, with whom she lived; two grandchildren, Mathew P. Roy and his significant other Ashley, and Bruce A. Boulay, III and his wife Rebecca, all of Auburn; one great-grandson, Kayden B. Riordan-Boulay; two siblings, William R. Cusson of Auburn, and Beverly Keenan and her husband George of Leicester; two nephews, Scott and Sean Keenan; and her son-in-law, Bruce A. Boulay, Jr.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for her family, and burial will be with her husband in Westridge Cemetery, Charlton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Care Network (https://vnacarenetwork.ejoinme.org/VNACare). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a fond memory of Joyce, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020