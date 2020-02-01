Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Joyce Sentance


1943 - 2020
Joyce Sentance Obituary
Joyce D. (Zabinski) Sentence, 77

Oxford - Joyce D. (Zabinski) Sentence, 77, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Warren W. Sentence Sr. of Oxford who died in 2017; and her brother, Gene Zabinski who died in 2019. She is survived by her son, Warren W. Sentence Jr. and his wife Susan of Harwich; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Roger C. and Julia D. (Kovaleski) Zabinski, and lived in Oxford for 35 years. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester.

Mrs. Sentence was a secretary for an insurance adjusting agency for several years, eventually becoming a licensed realtor. She enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, and making decorations.

Services will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
