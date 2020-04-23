Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Joyce Snyder


1929 - 2020
Joyce Snyder Obituary
Joyce D. (Pelletier) Snyder, 90

Oxford/Charlton - Joyce D. (Pelletier) Snyder, 90, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Care One of Millbury, from complications of COVID-19. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Warren F. Snyder of Oxford who died in 1998; a son, Steven D. Snyder of Oxford who died in 1972; and a grandson, Timothy S. Parker who died in 1977. She is survived by three children, Donna A. Parker and her husband Peter of Charlton, John W. Snyder and his wife Monique of Charlton, and James M. Snyder and his wife June of Oxford; her sister, Patricia H. Metcalf and her husband Robert of Oxford; six grandchildren, Leigh, Michael, Sarah, Stacey, Madison, and Carly; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Oliver Pelletier and Helen (Pavlak) Marsh, and lived most of her life in Oxford before moving to Charlton in 1996.

Mrs. Snyder worked at Cherry & Webb in Auburn for 15 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford, and later of St. Joseph's Church in Charlton. She was a member of the P.T.A., the Oxford Woman's Club, the Little League Auxiliary, and taught CCD many years ago. Mrs. Snyder enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, playing bingo, and was an avid reader. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, who loved cooking and baking. She loved all of her grandchildren and cared for each one of them while they were growing up.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care One of Millbury for their exceptional care during her time there.

Due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a Mass at St. Roch's Church and burial at North Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Bullen Memorial Foundation, 24 Charlton St., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
