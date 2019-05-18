|
Joyce A. Sweet, 87
Spencer - Joyce A. Sweet, 87, of Spencer passed away peacefully Friday, May 17 at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge.
She leaves her son Paul M. Sweet of Spencer, her daughter Susan P. Ducharme and her husband Donald of Pelham, NH., a brother Albert Brousseau and his wife Marcia of Sturbridge, five grandchildren; Sara Hansson of Alameda, Calif., Sandra Sweet of McGuire AFB, NJ., Anne Sweet-Dube of E. Brookfield, Dustin Ducharme of Derry, NH and Kelli Ducharme of Pelham, NH., six great grandchildren; Anne, Oliver, Sammy, Mattias, Felix and Harvey, several nieces and nephews, and countless longtime friends, all of whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her brother George Paul Brousseau and her sister Madelyn Sjoblom. God is good.
She was born in Middletown, NY, the daughter of George A. and Irene E. (Vary) Brousseau. She graduated from Quinsigamond Community College and later Assumption College, both in Worcester, with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing.
Joyce was a longtime registered nurse at the former Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she was the head of the Dialysis Unit. She continued nursing until her retirement in 2007.
She was a devout member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and famous for her chocolate cake, and volunteered at Town Hall in Spencer.
Joyce, or Memere as she was commonly known by those who love her, lived purposefully, and devoted her life to caring for others. She had many talents, including painting and cake decorating, which she did for a living as she was putting herself through nursing school. Joyce cherished her family and relationship with God above all else. She was a caretaker to all, and several generations of our family were lucky enough to share a home with her over the course of their lives. Memere was everyone's mother and a true matriarch. She spent the last decade lovingly caring for her son, Paul, at their home in Spencer.
Joyce found joy in the small things, like reading her daily prayers, a doubled coupon, her collection of antique knick knacks, or a good parking spot, which she would thank the Lord for saving for her. She was exceedingly proud of the successes of her children and grandchildren, and overjoyed to see her great grandchildren flourishing. She had the determination of a giant stashed into her compact frame, and her impact on everyone who loved her has undoubtedly left the world a better place than she found it.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
If you would like to send flowers, Memere loved red.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019