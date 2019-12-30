|
Joyce M. West, 76
WORCESTER - Joyce M. (Quinn) West, 76, of Worcester, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home after an illness.
Joyce leaves her husband of 56 years, Bruce A. West; a daughter, Elizabeth M. Campanale and her husband Steven of Paxton; two sons, Michael A. West and his wife Desiree of Avon, Indiana, and James A. West of Oxford; her former daughter-in-law Lisa West; four grandchildren, Mitchell, Ella, Emily and Shannon West; a sister-in-law, Jane LaCroix and her husband George of Holden; many nieces and nephews, and two dear friends, Mary Gallivan and Sally Dunphy. She was predeceased by a sister-in-law Nancy Boulay, and a brother-in-law David West and his wife Judith.
Joyce was born in Worcester, daughter of Walter M. and Monica E. (Hanley) Quinn, and lived in Worcester all her life. She was a 1961 graduate of Notre Dame Academy.
Joyce and her husband Bruce owned and operated a business, JEM Engravers, where she worked for 35 years, retiring in 2014.
Joyce was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish. She was a religious education teacher at her church for many years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Celtics and the New England Patriots.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who most enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved working with crafts, baking and watching beautiful sunsets and nature from her home. Her Catholic faith was a very important part of her life.
The West family wishes to thank Drs. Paula Cullinane and Christine Bielick for the compassionate care they provided to Joyce.
Calling hours are Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Thursday, January 2, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales St., Worcester. Burial will be in Saint John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604, or to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019