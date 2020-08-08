Jozef Kurkiewicz, 74
Dudley - Józef Kurkiewicz 74, of Dudley , died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Halina (Jozwiak) Kurkiewicz. He also leaves his daughters, Danuta Cwalinski and her husband Miroslaw of Rutland, Katarzyna Janusz and her husband Zbigniew of Dudley and Amy Carlsen and her husband Matthew of Oxford; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Dominika, Lukas, Zakary, Rebeka and Colton; great grandchild Weston; brothers, Stanley Kurkiewicz of Worcester, William Kurkiewicz of Millbury; sisters, Teresa Stone of Florida, Mary Kurkiewicz of Southbridge, Annette Sangkhum of Shrewsbury and Christine D'Alessandro of Shrewsbury, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother John Kurkiewicz and sister Barbara Kurkiewicz. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany a son of Franciszek and Wanda (Paluch) Kurkiewicz.
Mr. Kurkiewicz worked for many years as a mechanic at AstraZeneca Company in Westborough prior to retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and the Knights of Columbus. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed dancing, painting, playing cards and playing "Mucka" with his friends and family.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, with a Mass at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com
. Calling hour will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral home attendance is limited based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirements. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Foundation at I Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center at 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, Ma 01608. www. worcesterfuneral.com