1/1
Jozef Kurkiewicz
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jozef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jozef Kurkiewicz, 74

Dudley - Józef Kurkiewicz 74, of Dudley , died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Halina (Jozwiak) Kurkiewicz. He also leaves his daughters, Danuta Cwalinski and her husband Miroslaw of Rutland, Katarzyna Janusz and her husband Zbigniew of Dudley and Amy Carlsen and her husband Matthew of Oxford; grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Dominika, Lukas, Zakary, Rebeka and Colton; great grandchild Weston; brothers, Stanley Kurkiewicz of Worcester, William Kurkiewicz of Millbury; sisters, Teresa Stone of Florida, Mary Kurkiewicz of Southbridge, Annette Sangkhum of Shrewsbury and Christine D'Alessandro of Shrewsbury, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother John Kurkiewicz and sister Barbara Kurkiewicz. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany a son of Franciszek and Wanda (Paluch) Kurkiewicz.

Mr. Kurkiewicz worked for many years as a mechanic at AstraZeneca Company in Westborough prior to retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church and the Knights of Columbus. An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed dancing, painting, playing cards and playing "Mucka" with his friends and family.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, with a Mass at 11:00 A.M. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com. Calling hour will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral home attendance is limited based on current gathering guidelines and face mask requirements. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Foundation at I Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center at 1 Eaton Place, Worcester, Ma 01608. www. worcesterfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
May God give peace and understanding to this great family at this time. My memories are great as Mr. Kurkiewicz was always so kind to me. Hugs to all the Kurkiewicz family ❤
Sandy Stricklin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved