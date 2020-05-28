Juan Miguel Miranda, 56Worcester - Juan Miguel Miranda, 56 of Worcester rested with Jehovah his savior on May 26, 2020.Juan was born in Puerto Rico and has lived in Worcester, Massachusetts for most of his life. He leaves his five children, sisters, brothers, and many grandchildren. He was a devoted father, brother, uncle, and loyal friend who cherished his family, friends, and church.Due to current events, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hope Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is assisting the family with arrangements.