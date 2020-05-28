Juan Miranda
Juan Miguel Miranda, 56

Worcester - Juan Miguel Miranda, 56 of Worcester rested with Jehovah his savior on May 26, 2020.

Juan was born in Puerto Rico and has lived in Worcester, Massachusetts for most of his life. He leaves his five children, sisters, brothers, and many grandchildren. He was a devoted father, brother, uncle, and loyal friend who cherished his family, friends, and church.

Due to current events, a private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Hope Cemetery, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
