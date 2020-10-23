Judah Rubin

Judah Loeb Rubin, 90
Wakefield - Judah Loeb Rubin, of Wakefield, formerly of Worcester, Mashpee and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Judah is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kyla Rubin, his children Michael Rubin (wife Dorothy Sousa), Daniel Rubin (wife Karen Rubin), and Paul Rubin (wife Pam Meisel). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Nicole, Nathan, Brian, Jason, David, Amy, Anna, and Ben. Judah was born in Worcester, MA to the late Joseph and Rose Rubin, and was the brother to the late Herbert Rubin and Miriam Guterman. Judah graduated as valedictorian from Classical High School in Worcester, MA and subsequently graduated from Tufts University and Tufts Dental School. He served as a Lieutenant in the Navy and practiced dentistry in Worcester, MA for 43 years. Judah loved spending time with his family. He was a voracious reader and loved music. Judah was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to Camp Bauercrest. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com
