1/1
Judah Rubin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judah Loeb Rubin, 90

Wakefield - Judah Loeb Rubin, of Wakefield, formerly of Worcester, Mashpee and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Judah is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kyla Rubin, his children Michael Rubin (wife Dorothy Sousa), Daniel Rubin (wife Karen Rubin), and Paul Rubin (wife Pam Meisel). He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Nicole, Nathan, Brian, Jason, David, Amy, Anna, and Ben. Judah was born in Worcester, MA to the late Joseph and Rose Rubin, and was the brother to the late Herbert Rubin and Miriam Guterman. Judah graduated as valedictorian from Classical High School in Worcester, MA and subsequently graduated from Tufts University and Tufts Dental School. He served as a Lieutenant in the Navy and practiced dentistry in Worcester, MA for 43 years. Judah loved spending time with his family. He was a voracious reader and loved music. Judah was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Camp Bauercrest. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com

Goldman Funeral Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved