Judith A. Rocheleau
Linwood - Judith A. (Brooks) Rocheleau, 80, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 unexpectedly in South Carolina. Her graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 10 AM in Fairview Cemetery in Grafton. Masks are required and please follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Veterans, Inc.: 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a condolence message for her family and read full obituary please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com