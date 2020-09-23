1/
Judith A. (Brooks) Rocheleau
Judith A. Rocheleau

Linwood - Judith A. (Brooks) Rocheleau, 80, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 unexpectedly in South Carolina. Her graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 10 AM in Fairview Cemetery in Grafton. Masks are required and please follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Veterans, Inc.: 69 Grove St. Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a condolence message for her family and read full obituary please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 23 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
