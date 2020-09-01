Judith A. (Brooks) Rocheleau, 80
LINWOOD - Judith A. (Brooks) Rocheleau, 80, passed away on Aug. 30, 2020 unexpectedly in South Carolina, where she had just relocated to be with her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loyal and loving husband of 58 years, James W. Rocheleau Sr.
She is also survived by her son, James W. Rocheleau Jr. and his wife Angela of Oxford, MA; her daughter, Susan M. Garron of Largo, FL and; 5 grandchildren, Nicole Stonebreaker and her husband John of Taylors, SC, James W. Rocheleau III of Oxford, MA, Eric Rocheleau of Fitchburg, Amanda Kania and her husband Nicholas of Greer, SC, and Adrianna Rocheleau of Webster, MA; 4 great-granddaughters, Aubrie Stonebreaker, Madison Kania, Eva Stonebreaker, and Sophia Kania; 6 siblings, Joseph Brooks and his wife Joan of Douglas, Margaret Rozak and her husband Stanley of Franklin, James Brooks and his wife Pam of Northbridge, Richard Brooks and his wife Paulette of Northbridge, Mary Adams and her husband Richard of Spencer, and David Brooks and his wife Rita of Northbridge, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Eva (Lucier) Brooks, her sisters, Anne Leger, Arlene Rice, Nancy Haggerty, her bothers Edward Brooks and Wayne Brooks, and her son-in-law Kenneth Garron.
Judith was born in the Northbridge section of Linwood on April 23,1940. She lived in Sutton most of her adult life, where she raised her family. Judy was a hard working, loyal and caring woman who devoted her life to her family. The moment she found out that she was going to be a Grandmother; she left her career to dedicate her time to her daughter and future grandchild.
Her children would describe their mother as selfless and loving, yet firm and straightforward. She gave her grandchildren a lifetime of memories and full bellies. They'll never forget the summers in Maine, "Gram's Kitchen", swimming in Sutton, sleepovers at Gram & Pops's, all the card games, and the infinite amount of love she gave to them. She then became a "Gigi" in 2013 and referred to her 4 great-grandchildren as her angels. She would often say they restored her youth and brought her so much joy.
Even while dedicating her time to her husband, children and grandchildren, she was a caretaker to her sisters & brothers when they fell ill. Then, in her older years, when her son-in-law fell ill she was there to make sure he was fed; chicken soup and hermits. This is Judy's legacy – caring for others. Her warm smile, hugs, love and brightness will be forever missed but always remembered. She was a true gift from God for many; a daughter, sister, wife, Mother, Gram, Gigi, Aunt and friend.
As to her wishes, Judith's funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to: Veterans, Inc. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com