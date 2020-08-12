Judith Anderson

Judith A. (Desy) Anderson, 77Auburn - Judith A. (Desy) Anderson, 77, of Auburn, MA, died Thursday, August 6th at home, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 37 years, Roger A. Anderson, died in 2007. She leaves behind a brother, Louis J. Desy of Worcester; sister-in-law, Joan M. (McManus) Desy, and many nieces and nephews, including Deborah A. Barrera of Auburn who was her caretaker. She was predeceased by her son, John Anderson, and her brother, Owen R. Desy, Jr.She was born in Fall River, the daughter of Owen R. Desy, Sr. and Margaret (Powers) Desy. After graduating from St. Peter's High School ('61), Judith earned her Bachelor's from Worcester State College ('65) and a Masters in Education from the University of Connecticut ('67). She pursued a secondary education career teaching English to 7th and 8th graders in Marlboro, MA. She always looked for ways to connect the whole family at a bargain through experiences or education. So, Judy found a dollhouse in Erie, PA, that has now been passed back and forth (with some modern refurbishing from the 70s) four times within the family. Once meeting her beloved husband, they married in 1970 and moved on from her teaching position in Marlboro, MA, to a private Catholic school in MD. Judy and Roger decided to relocate to Falls Church, VA, where Roger worked at the Department of Interior in Washington D.C. and, she eventually served as a campaign manager in Tina Trappnell's successful election for Town Supervisor following her tenure with a position as Tina's Office Manager. She wrote grants to fund opportunities that enhanced the Mason District community. Judy was a champion to the homeless, always working with different charities and helping others. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church and a former member of St. Peter's Parish. Judith was a member of the Mount Vernon Ladies' Association, and SOME "So Others Might Eat."After suffering a stroke in 2010, she moved back to Massachusetts to be with her family. She went to live with her brother, Owen, and sister-in-law, Joan, in Auburn. Judy finally settled into her own home in Auburn, determined to keep living as independently as possible. She passed away peacefully with her sister in law Joan, her brother, Louis, her nieces, Donna Desy and, Deborah Barrera and her husband, Eris, their four children Katie, Krystal, Shamrock, and Owen at her side.A private graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Maynard, MA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Venerini Academy, 27 Edward Street, Worcester, MA 01605. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.