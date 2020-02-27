|
|
Judith M. (Atanasoff) Aubin, 79
Worcester - Judith M. (Atanasoff) Aubin, 79, of Worcester died Tuesday, February 25th in St. Vincent Hospital. She leaves her husband of 61 years, George F. Aubin, Sr.; her children, Judith M. Mancini and her husband, Anthony of Orlando, FL, George F. Aubin, Jr. and his wife, Amanda of Oakham, Gregory P. Aubin of Worcester, Nanette M. Smith and her husband, Robert of North Grafton, Gerard T. Aubin and his wife, Michele, Glenn M. Aubin, Nicole H. Aubin and Jillienne S. Church and her husband, Jonathan all of Worcester; two brothers, David Atanasoff and his wife, Joy of Kirtland, New Mexico and Lee Atanasoff of Stratford, CT; and a sister, Christine Magyar and her husband, Joseph of Orange, CT. She also leaves her eight grandchildren whom she cherished dearly; Andrew Smith and his fiancée, Briana Scola, Jessica LeVasseur and her husband, Kyle, Jacob Aubin, Jordan Aubin, Jared Aubin; Lauren Church, Nathan Church and Madeleine Church; many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Hilary Smith in 1987; and her sister-in-law, Dawn Atanasoff in 2017.
She was born in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of Eli and Helen (Benichak) Atanasoff and graduated from Stratford High School. Judith was a member of Christ the King Church and volunteered with its CCD program. At one time, she also volunteered at Assumption College, especially with their craft fairs. Judith enjoyed spending her time antiquing and traveling with her husband and her extended family.
In 1963, Judith was crowned "Lady Worcester" and attended many events and parades throughout Worcester that year. Judith loved family and friends and her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother.
Her funeral is Monday, March 2nd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Sunday, March 1st from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Mary Health Care Center, 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020