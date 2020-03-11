|
Judith A. Bartlett, 78
West Brookfield - Judith Ann (Brown) Bartlett, 78, of West Brookfield passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020, at The Overlook in Charlton after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, John Bartlett in 2017, and two brothers, Kenneth Brown and Charles Brown.
She leaves her two sons, Daniel Bartlett and his wife Susan Lessard of Bucksport, Maine and Dennis Bartlett of West Brookfield and his partner Jean Enright; two granddaughters, Danielle Hammond and her husband Charles and great-granddaughter Adalyn Hammond of Windham, Maine, and Courtney George and her husband Matthew of Portland, Maine; two former daughters-in-law, Clarice Evans and her husband Frank Evans of Windham, Maine, and Anne Marie Julian and her husband Robert Julian of Sneeds Ferry, North Carolina; sisters, Margot Abbott and her husband William of Keene, New Hampshire, Shirley Brown of Cromwell, Connecticut and Marie Samuel of Grafton, Wisconsin, as well as many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Judith was born in Framingham on December 22, 1941, the daughter of the late Everett Brown and Clarine (Reeve) Brown. She was raised in Hopkinton and Winchendon and was a resident of West Brookfield for more than 50 years. Judith was an active member of the George Whitefield United Methodist Church for many years and served on numerous committees and as the church secretary.
The family gratefully acknowledges the wonderful care provided by the staff at The Overlook in Charlton where Judith was a resident in the assisted living facility for the past three years.
A Funeral Service for Judith will be held at the George Whitefield United Methodist Church, 33 West Main Street, West Brookfield in the spring. Following the funeral service, a joint committal service will be held for her and John in Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers, Judith requested that memorial donations be made in her memory to the George Whitefield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 576, West Brookfield, MA, 01585.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting her family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020