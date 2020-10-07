Judith "Judy" A. (Pugh) Boynton, 69
Sterling - Judith A. "Judy" (Pugh) Boynton, 69, died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital. She was born in Clinton, the daughter of Joe E. and Erna (Pflugradt) Pugh and spent part of her childhood in Clinton before moving to Sterling where she lived for most of her life.
Judy graduated from Wachusett High School with the class of 1969. She went on to work as an Office Administrator for MIR USA Corp. in Leominster for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends and cheering on the Red Sox. However, her true passion in life was being a mother and grandmother.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Melissa Parker and her husband, Andrew of Sterling and Rebecca Boynton and her fiancé, Brian Valois of Southbridge; and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Emma Parker, Joshua Boynton, Alysha White and Kelsie Valois. She was predeceased by her sister, Lois Giansanto and her best friend of many years, Louise Caisse.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 11a.m. to 12 noon followed by a funeral service at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 13th at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit www.milesfuneralhome.com