Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Judith Capalbo
Judith Capalbo


1941 - 2020
Judith Capalbo Obituary
Judith A. Capalbo, 78

SHREWSBURY - Judith A. (Deady) Capalbo, 78 of Westborough formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing in Westborough after contracting COVID-19.

Judith was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Joseph and June (Mulcahy) Deady. She was a graduated of South High School and lived most of her life in Worcester and Shrewsbury. Judith was a beverage consultant for Bronzo's for many years and a hostess at Mount Pleasant Country Club. She loved all animals but cats more than anything and enjoyed going to the beach particularly Misquamicut Beach.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Laura Capalbo of Worcester; a sister, Joan Pinard of Falmouth, ME; two grandchildren, John Capalbo of Bakersfield, CA and Ashley Flanagan of Houston, TX; two close friends, Jennifer Quinn of West Boylston and Megan Early of Shrewsbury. She is predeceased by her son, John Capalbo on November 19, 200 and a brother, Joseph Deady.

Her family would like to thank all of the kind staff at Beaumont, their care and compassion for Judith is greatly appreciated.

Due to the current health crisis, services are being held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in her name can be made to: MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA. 02310 or to the Friendly House, 36 Wall St., Worcester, MA. 01604
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
