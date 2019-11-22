Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Judith Champagne Obituary
Judith Champagne 77

DUDLEY - Judith Champagne, 77, of Dudley died peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Overlook Masonic Health Center of Charlton, MA. Judith was born and raised in Worcester, MA. She is the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Josephine (Massad) Vigliatura. She is survived by one daughter and best friend Judith Belezos and her former husband Elias of Dudley and two sons: Kirk Champagne and his wife Deborah of Charlton and Michael Champagne of Putnam, CT. Devoted grandmother to Anthony and Vincent Champagne , Kali Champagne, Gina, Mia and Alexis Belezos . 4 sisters Rita Hughes ,Vivian Pigaga and Miriam Vigliatura all of Worcester and Linda Sebetes of Southbridge. Many nieces and nephews .She was Predeceased by her husband Robert P Champagne Sr. her Sons , Joseph A Champagne and Robert P Champagne Jr., Daughter In Law, Paula M. Champagne.Judy loved playing Bingo but treasured time spent with her family and family vacations. She dedicated her life to being a CNA at area nursing homes in Worcester county. Calling hours will be Saturday, November 30 from 4-7 pm at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley. In this season of giving please consider a donation to Webster -Dudley Food Share 4 Church Ct. Webster,Ma 01570 in memory of Judy.

www.bartelfuneralhome.com

.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
