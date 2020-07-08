Judith A. (Nichols) Chapman, 72
WORCESTER - Judith A. (Nichols) Chapman, 72, passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 while on vacation.
She leaves her husband of 52 years, Bruce E. Chapman, Sr.; two daughters, Pamela Jobes and her husband, Steven of Northborough and Susan Chapman-Bonofiglio and her husband, Joseph of Douglas; four grandchildren, Timothy, Sean and Dylan Chapman and Travis Jobes; two sisters-in-law, Denise Mura and her husband, Ron of Natick and Gail Vendeville and her husband, Pete of Sun City Center, FL; two nieces, Betsy Carter and Carrie Mailhoit and a cousin Carol Fuller. Her son Bruce E. Chapman, Jr. passed away last year. Judy was born in Marblehead the only daughter of Robert F. and Phyllis J. (Ingalls) Nichols and graduated from Marblehead High School, class of 66'.
Judy was a loving and caring mother who was proud of the family she raised. When not with them she had a passion for crafting. She especially enjoyed knitting and sewing. She was a voracious reader and loved all animals especially her dogs and turtle. She also enjoyed taking cruises with her husband to Bermuda.
Visiting Hours are Tuesday, July 14 from 5 to 7pm with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association
c/o www.heart.org