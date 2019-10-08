|
Judith Ann (Nieroda) Dzerkacz
FITCHBURG - Judith Ann (Nieroda) Dzerkacz, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Judith "Judy"
was born on May 10th, 1949 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Casimir and Anna (Weleba) Nieroda.
Judy attended St. John and James Elementary School, and graduated from St.Thomas Aquinas High School in 1967. At age 21, she married John Francis Dzerkacz, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage together, until his passing in 2017.
Judy was employed at the U.S. Army Natick Research Labs before moving to Fitchburg where she began working at Foster Grant. She devoted many years to raising her children at home and found great joy in family life. When her children were older, she began working at the IRS. In 2000, she became the parish secretary at St. Bernard's Church and the Director of Religious Education until retiring in 2013. She had a great talent and patience for teaching young children about God's love for them, especially Jesus' presence in the Eucharist and God's mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. She attended daily Mass and prayed the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet every day for years, participated in a Eucharistic Adoration Holy Hour with her husband every week, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She lived her faith but was humble and very generous in sharing her gifts with others.
Judy loved being with her family and taking care of everyone. She was overjoyed to be a grandmother and loved every minute she spent with Ava, Zoey, and Johnny. She was an
excellent cook and baker, she loved to read, to put birdseed out and watch the birds, and vacationing on Cape Cod.
Judy is survived by one daughter, Sarah Dzerkacz of Fitchburg, one son, John M. Dzerkacz and his wife Alison of Mattapoisett; grandchildren, Ava, Zoey, and Johnny Dzerkacz of Mattapoisett; two brothers, Michael J. Nieroda and his wife Rowena of St. Charles, MO, Jeffrey A. Nieroda and his wife Carole of Millstadt, IL; many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Bernard's Parish at St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 10th at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
Memorial donations may be made to the Divine Mercy Chapel of Perpetual Adoration c/o Joan Catalfamo, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg, MA, 01420.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019