J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
Judith Farrell Obituary
Judith A. Farrell, 81

SPENCER - Judith A. Farrell, 81, of Howe Village, died peacefully, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in Quaboag Rehab & Skilled Care Center in W. Brookfield.

She was the wife of William J. Farrell, Sr. who died in 1993. She leaves her step children, William Farrell, Jr. and his wife Kathy of Hubbardston and Sandra Gorman and her husband Jim of Sharon, NH, her sister Sandy Martin of Floral, Ind., several step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a step son Denis Farrell and a brother Arnold Benoit, Jr. Her longtime friend Al Huard died in 2017.

Born in Spencer, she was the daughter of Arnold and Doris (Pollard) Benoit. She was a longtime waitress in the area.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 1 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA 01515.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
