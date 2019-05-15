|
|
Judith C. Holland, 79
Worcester - Judith C. Holland, 79, passed away on March 17th 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center.
Judy leaves a nephew, Andrew Whallon of CA and many friends of the Seven Hills Community in Worcester. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Catherine (O'Connor) Holland and her sister, Joanne Whallon.
Judy was a member of Liberty Church in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed going to the movies, shopping and spending time with her friends.
Family and friends will honor and remember Judy's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, May 17th from noon to 1 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Judy's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019