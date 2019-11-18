|
Judith J. Jenkins, 48
WORCESTER - Judith J. Jenkins, 48, of Worcester, died Tuesday, November 12th at UMass Hospital. She leaves her mother Yvonne V. (Rose) Jenkins of Worcester; two brothers, Vincent Rose of Boston and Leon Rose and his wife, Lynette of Worcester; six sisters, including, Ivy Jenkins of Worcester; her long time partner, Daniel Murphy of Worcester; her "second" mother and dear friend, Barbara Sanders of Worcester; four aunts, two uncles any many nephews, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, Justin Jenkins Murphy and her father, Leonardo T. Jenkins.
She was born in Christiansted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands and had been employed by UMass Memorial Healthcare for the past 21 years. She had held the positions of Supervisor, Surgery Pod, Medical Group and most recently as Charge Description Master Supervisor. She was a nationally Certified Coding Specialist- through AHIMA. Judith was a member of the Pleasant Street Seventh-Day Adventist, and enjoyed gardening. cooking, fashion, shopping and was an avid reader. She will be sorely missed by all her knew and loved her.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, November 20th from 7:00 until 9:00 p.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Her funeral is, Thursday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Street Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 370 Pleasant Street, with a calling hour from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019