Judith H. Lazar, 79
Holden - On Monday, December 2, 2019, Judith H. (Allsopp) Lazar, loving wife, sister, mother of two children, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. She died suddenly and unexpectedly, and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She was known for her strong will, persistence, sense of humor, and passionate love for her family.
Judith was born on November 17, 1940 in Huntington, NY, to the late Edgar and Helen Allsopp. She was one of four children, growing up in a family of avid boaters on Long Island.
She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Hofstra University, graduating Cum Laude, a Masters in History/Education from Queens College, and an MBA in Finance/Management from Adelphi University, Garden City, NY.
On June 06, 1961, she married Robert Alan Lazar. They settled in Port Washington, NY, on Long Island, and raised two sons, Drew and Greg.
After working as a High School Teacher, Interior Designer, and Real Estate Agent, Judith enjoyed a 23 year career in Banking and Finance. She spent 10 years at Citibank in NY where she became a Vice President in Private Banking. She then transitioned to United States Trust Company OF New York for 13 years until 2005, where she also retained the title of Vice President of Private Banking.
After retirement, Judith and Robert moved to Holden, Massachusetts where they have been longtime residents of the Seasons at Salisbury community. There she pursued art and became an accomplished pastel artist. She took several years of lessons at the Worcester Art Museum which she enjoyed very much. Recently, her pastel paintings were displayed at a show in the Museum. Another hobby she enjoyed was collecting and furnishing doll houses. Also, she was an avid student of history, being a former history teacher. She was very well read on the subject, enjoyed viewing various programs on the History Channel.
In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by her two sons, Gregory Lazar and his wife Christine, of Upton, and Drew Lazar and his fiancée Monsikarn (Mony) Jansrang, of Muncie, IN; two grandchildren, Brendan and Bridget Lazar; her sister, Alice Widmier and her husband Mike of Houston, TX; her sister-in-law's, Rosemary Allsopp of Jacksonville, FL, and Holley Allsopp of Annapolis, MD ; and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Richard and James Allsopp.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday, December 9, in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, 90 Holden Street, Worcester (corner of Holden Street and Shore Drive). Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton.
Calling hours are from 2 to 5 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main Street, Upton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made online at https://portal.worcesterart.org/give/donations-options/quick-donations. Please note that this is a gift in Memory of Judith Lazar and choose to select the Joseph and Shirley Krosoczka Memorial Youth Scholarship Fund, which enables children in financial need to take classes free of tuition. Alternatively, a check made out to the Worcester Art Museum and in the notes write; Donation toward the Education Class Program in memory of Judith Lazar. Checks can be sent to the Worcester Art Museum, 55 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019