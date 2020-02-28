|
Judith Malcolmson, 90
Sterling - Judith (Dahlstrom) Malcolmson, 90, of Sterling, died peacefully February 27, 2020. Her husband, Robert J. Malcolmson died in 2018. She leaves her three sons; Gary R. Malcolmson and his wife Cynthia M. Malcolmson of Severn, MD, David L. Malcolmson of Willow Spring, NC, and Mark S. Malcolmson and his wife, Michele Malcolmson, of Townsend. Her brother, Roy G. Dahlstrom, resides in Sterling and her sister, Vivian A. Healy, died in 2018. She also leaves a granddaughter, Alexandra A. Malcolmson, and a grandson, Ethan M. Malcolmson, both of Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Malcolmson was born in Worcester, the daughter of Gunnar Dahlstrom and Freda (Bergman) Dahlstrom and lived most of her life in Sterling. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1947 and worked in the Leominster Savings Bank. She was a Christian and a member of the Presbyterian Church of Clinton and served on many of its boards and committees. She was also a teacher and superintendent of its Bible School for many years. She was a charter volunteer at the James 2:15 Kitchen founded at the church in 1983. She was a lecturer and member of Sterling Grange #53 for many years, as well as being active with the Boy Scouts of America.
A Calling hour will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM, at the Presbyterian Church, 175 Chestnut St., Clinton, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, Sterling. Contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church in her memory. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, Clinton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020