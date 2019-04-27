|
Judith Ann (Hippert) Manna, 76
Worcester - Judith Ann (Hippert) Manna, 76, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23rd in her home.
Judith is survived by her four children, Paul Manna Jr. and his wife, Carolynn of Morongo Valley, CA, Angela Manna of Worcester, MA, Maria Manna of Worcester, MA and Debra Manna of Yucca Valley, CA; a brother, Kenneth Hippert of Leicester, MA; a sister, Joanne Coraccio of Connecticut; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Ms. Manna was born in Worcester and is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Rita (Thout) Garceau; two brothers, Robert and George Hippert and a sister, Carol Salvidio.
Judith is retired from the former Neles - Jamesbury Corporation where she worked for many years as a machine operator. She had many interests but she enjoyed taking trips to the casino, playing bingo, doing arts and crafts as well as painting and reading. Judith had a special love for movies, especially a good Hallmark Movie and Horror Films, however she will always be remembered for her contagious laugh and she was the happiest when she was cooking big dinners and having her family close to her.
The funeral services were held privately with burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Judith may be made to Catholic Charities 10 Hammond St. Worcester, MA 01610, Salmon Hospice 37 Birch Street Milford, MA 01757 or to Elder Care Services 67 Millbrook St. Suite #100 Worcester, MA 01606. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019