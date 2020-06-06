Judith McCourt
Judith M. McCourt, 79

WORCESTER - Judith M. (Kilpatrick) McCourt, 79, formerly of Seabury Heights, Worcester, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Charlton Manor Rest Home, Charlton.

Her husband, James J. McCourt, died in 2000.

Judy leaves two nieces, Christina Thomas of Worcester and Amy Gustafson of Oxford, a nephew Timothy Thomas of Belchertown, and many great nephews and nieces.

Judy was born in Worcester, daughter of the late George and Emma (Santimaw) Kilpatrick.

She was a respiratory therapist at Memorial Hospital in Worcester for many years.

Judy was very religious, and supported countless Catholic causes.

She liked gardening, baking and reading.

Judy greatly enjoyed her time with her family especially, her great-niece Melisso Rio, Melissa's husband Jason, and their four daughters, Emily, Hope, Abriella and Ashlee.

The family would like to thank Michael Turpin and the staff at Charlton Manor for their compassionate care and support of Judy.

Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester, will be private.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, are handling the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
